ACLU Representing Fargo Woman Charged in Bong Water Case
The ACLU’s involvement speaks to the unusual nature of the case itself, as well as its broader implications for criminal justice reform efforts in Minnesota.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is providing legal representation to Jessica Beske, a Fargo woman facing decades in prison and a potential $1 million fine over bong water allegedly found in her possession in a case that has raised questions about uneven enforcement of the state’s drug laws.
“We’re pretty broadly interested in making sure …