ACCO Brands, the global supplier of business, consumer and academic branded products, published its 2024 ESG Report laying out how it intends to pivot its operational footprint, supply-chain risk, and governance structures in an era of heightened expectation for environmental responsibility and social transparency.

E – Environmental

Scope: The report defines its emissions, energy, water and waste boundaries across manufacturing, distribution, and offices with >50 employees. ACCO Brands+1

Key initiatives: focus on improving energy efficiency, increasing renewable inputs, shifting product design toward recycled materials. ACCO Brands

Strengths: clear boundary-setting, manufacturing/distribution footprint disclosure.

Gaps: likely weak translation of environmental metrics into business outcomes; plastics and packaging might still be emerging challenges.

S – Social

Workforce data: gender/leadership representation, global diversity efforts likely discussed.

Supply chain: As a manufacturer and global distributor, ACCO Brands recognises that downstream and upstream labor practices, product safety and packaging waste are social risk vectors.

Strengths: Good to see a large branded-product business treating employee/social dimension visibly.

Gaps: Might need more data on supplier human rights, working conditions beyond Tier 1, and product-life-cycle social impacts.

G – Governance

Oversight: The company ties its ESG programme to its values (“acting responsibly in our global community”). ACCO Brands

Reporting: The website lists multiple years of ESG reports and a “Scope for Emissions, Energy, Water and Waste” data disclosure page, which helps transparency. ACCO Brands+1

Strengths: Disclosure readiness, multiple frameworks visible.

Gaps: As with many mid-cap manufacturers, the linkage between ESG performance and executive compensation, or how ESG findings lead to capital-allocation changes, may be less developed.

Where ACCO Brands Succeeds & Where It Could Improve

Succeeds: The company appears to move from “we will” to “we are” in its ESG language — e.g., disclosing boundaries, listing specific sites, aligning value chain elements.

Could improve: The magnitude of environmental reduction, circular product design (for a business that makes consumer goods), deeper supply-chain auditing and human-rights disclosures, and better integration of ESG into business-results metrics.

Conclusion

For a B2B audience—especially purchasers, suppliers, investors or ESG professionals working in the branded-products/manufacturing space—ACCO Brands’ 2024 ESG report offers a credible picture of a company aligning operational metrics with its ESG agenda. It doesn’t claim perfection, and it admits there is work ahead. That honesty is arguably more valuable in 2025 than perfected targets.

The question for the company’s next stage is whether the ESG metrics will begin to map directly to cost avoidance, risk reduction, revenue growth and brand-resilience — and whether stakeholders will hold AACO Brands to that expectation.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK