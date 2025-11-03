Chemical engineering Ph.D. students Azeem Sarwar and Muhammad Hassan, and chemistry Ph.D. student Maham Liaqat presenting on Monday. (Claire Galvin / UConn College of Engineering)

Times have changed.

Government isn’t just regulating markets anymore.

Universities aren’t just educating students anymore.

Utilities aren’t just operating infrastructure anymore.

They are co-designing the innovation economy — deciding who gets support, who gets visibility, and who gets to tell the story of the future.

This is not a culture-war article.

This is not a “hot-take Substack.”

This is an ESG University essay — a straightforward observation piece you could find in a traditional newspaper, magazine, or broadcast.

It is an adult conversation about how innovation is now structured and who gets permission to build.

Because if government, universities, and regulated monopolies are going to shape the market this directly — and do it with taxpayer money and public trust — then the public deserves clarity, not theater.

Let’s start in Connecticut.

The Announcement at UConn

UConn and Eversource awarded funding and institutional backing to students developing a wastewater-to-bioenergy system.

It’s easy to applaud:

Young minds, real research

A university fostering innovation

A utility preparing for a changing market

Genuine good here. Lots to selectively focus on and market for sure.

But it also reflects a modern shift:

Innovation isn’t discovered in the wild anymore.

It’s designated inside institutions and administered by appointment.

Once a university-corporate-policy partnership “anoints” an idea, that idea isn’t just funded — it becomes the path.

And when one path is chosen, all others quietly stop existing.

Not because they failed.

But because they weren’t selected.

That’s what a permissioned innovation economy looks like.

Fair Questions

If only approved ideas get oxygen,

and only credentialed voices get invited,

and only aligned research gets funding…

is that still a market — or is it a franchise system for innovation?

Innovation used to come from the curious and the stubborn.

Now it comes from the selected and the eligible.

That doesn’t make it bad.

But it does make it different.

And different deserves scrutiny.

The PPP Conference & Media Shift

Twenty years ago, most energy conferences were run by private companies — risk-takers and media entrepreneurs who lived or died on ticket sales, audience trust, and real industry value.

Today, the biggest stages are increasingly run by universities and public-private partnerships:

Booths funded through institutional channels

Speaker slots curated by committees

Sponsorship decks filled with grant-supported organizations

If you took roll at many modern conferences:

How many attendees are publicly funded, grant funded, or institutionally supported?

How many sponsors are taxpayer-backed versus market-proven?

And another fair question:

How many are there to build deals — and how many are there because it’s essentially a taxpayer-subsidized field trip and LinkedIn photo opportunity?

When attendance is guaranteed and travel is automatic, stakes change.

Conferences shift from competitive marketplaces to institutional visibility exercises, where ROI is alignment, access, and optics — not commerce.

Entrepreneurs once rented booths.

Now they watch the videos afterward.

The institutions have the stage — and the travel budgets.

And it isn’t just exhibitors — it’s the press box too.

In some states, conferences now charge media outlets to attend, because universities and PPP partners run their own:

Podcasts

Newsletters

Branded broadcasts

“Thought-leadership” channels

Traditional journalists — the ones who once asked hard questions and verified facts — are priced out or quietly uninvited.

Many no longer attend at all.

And here’s the irony:

Some of those journalists earned degrees from the same universities now bypassing them in favor of appointed institutional hosts with no journalism training, no reporting experience, and no editorial accountability.

A centuries-old watchdog function replaced by credentialed commentary without challenge.

Freedom of the press didn’t disappear.

It was reinterpreted and selectively credentialed by PPP media.

The result is a media ecosystem where participation is:

Pre-approved

Publicly funded

Politically networked

And increasingly insulated from audience scrutiny

Your new news is now publicly approved and appointed.

Wyoming’s Public Private Media Model

At the University of Wyoming, the School of Energy Resources runs a podcast — Energy Frontier: The Wyoming Landscape — promoting the university’s role in energy development, innovation, and policy.

The show is hosted by the School’s Executive Director, Dr. Holly Krutka.

Not a journalist. Not a broadcaster.

A university official with authority, title, and institutional backing.

And that raises reasonable public questions, not personal ones:

Was the hosting role competitively offered or simply assigned?

Was there a public posting, an open process, or outside applicants considered?

Does the position include staff, production support, and marketing resources?

Is there a separate communications budget supporting the show?

How many staff hours go into it each month?

What metrics define success — listeners, reach, or alignment?

How many unique listeners has it attracted in the past year?

Are taxpayer or university funds used to pay for social media ads to promote it?

Does anyone connected to the show receive anything that could be construed as payola, compensation, or in-kind benefit for appearing, producing, or promoting content?

These aren’t attacks.

They are standard media accountability questions — the same scrutiny any public broadcaster or communications operation would face.

If private media must compete for audience, sponsorships, and trust,

why is a publicly funded media product allowed to operate without public transparency standards?

And the Platform Issue

The podcast description encourages listeners to:

follow the program on social media, and

contact a university development officer to donate.

So in effect:

Public dollars help produce branded content that grows institutional identity and fundraising channels — and feeds Big Tech content pipelines — while competing with local media that must earn every dollar.

That’s not “public education outreach.”

It’s state-sponsored media and brand cultivation, running parallel to — and in competition with — Wyoming journalists, broadcasters, podcasters, and storytellers who operate without public subsidy or university prestige.

In principal, the Energy Frontier podcast acts more like a traditional news magazine program than university research project funded by the taxpayers.

And Then the Numbers

We should ask — because serious media would ask themselves:

What is the average listen count per episode?

What is total audience reach vs. total cost?

Are there more likes than listeners?

Are guests selected for viewpoint diversity or institutional alignment?

Is this media product serving Wyoming citizens — or reinforcing a network?

If the content exists regardless of audience,

and its value isn’t measured in public engagement,

what exactly is being purchased with taxpayer trust and time?

A media platform with guaranteed resources and no need to prove audience demand is not competing in a market —

it’s occupying informational territory to ensure no one else fills it first.

That’s not media.

That’s narrative infrastructure.

And narrative infrastructure deserves the same transparency as financial infrastructure.

More and more universities and PPPs are getting into the media business, are well funded and staffed with public dollars. From left to right: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Nick (podcast producer), Dr. Rochelle Green (cohost), Dr. Hugo Da Costa Santos (cohost).

The Real Question

If innovation funding now flows through institutional selection,

and platform access flows through institutional selection,

and public trust flows through institutional selection…

where does the public fit in?

When only insiders get the microphone and the mailing list,

and when the program measures visibility instead of curiosity,

the product isn’t information — it’s gatekeeping with PR polish.

Silence isn’t the absence of dissent —

it’s the absence of access.

Public Trust as Currency — Spent in Private

Public trust takes decades to earn.

The university spends it with a signature line and a booking email.

Taxpayers fund the credibility.

A curated network uses it.

A local journalist can’t use the university logo.

A private podcast can’t access its email database.

A startup can’t stand behind its seal.

But a select program can —

even when competing directly with private media and private innovators.

That’s not “public education.”

That’s publicly subsidized authority.

And Now, the Audience Question

For all the branding and back-patting, we must ask:

Who’s actually listening?

Traditional media lives or dies by trust and audience.

If no one listens, the product fails.

But PPP media doesn’t have to earn listeners —

it has institutional distribution:

Built-in email lists

University amplification

Corporate reposts

Government partners

Paid staff and studios

Yet many of these programs have:

More likes than listeners

More internal applause than public reach

More guests than genuine audience

More narrative than impact

Because when funding is guaranteed,

and marketing is inherited,

and no competition is allowed in the building…

The point isn’t to serve an audience.

The point is to own the stage.

This isn’t audience-driven communication.

It’s reputation maintenance with a recording studio.

And the silence from the public isn’t failure —

it’s revelation.

No one asked for this content. But taxpayers are the ones footing the bill.

It isn’t built for curiosity — it’s built to control credibility.

Why This Matters

This isn’t anti-university.

It’s not anti-student.

It’s not anti-innovation.

It’s pro-clarity.

Pro-competition.

Pro-market integrity.

Pro-truth in labeling.

If public institutions want to be media companies,

then let’s call them media companies.

If universities want to be innovation gatekeepers,

then let’s define the gate and who holds the key.

If taxpayer trust is the fuel,

then the public deserves to know who drives.

Because innovation doesn’t die in darkness —

it dies in over-lit rooms where only pre-approved voices speak.

And that’s not a conspiracy.

It’s a system.

A system choosing predictability over creativity.

Curation over competition.

Permission over ingenuity.

Systems build consistency.

Builders build breakthroughs.

A country that once cleared land with axes and ideas

should not become one where innovation requires a badge, a grant code, and a committee nod.

If We Believe in Innovation, Then We Believe in Access

If the public funds the stage,

the public deserves a fair audition.

If the university earns decades of trust,

a committee shouldn’t spend it unchecked.

And if innovation matters,

then gatekeeping by affiliation cannot be the model.

Let institutions lead.

Let them partner.

Let them support.

But let’s not pretend permission is the same as progress.

Innovation isn’t managed.

It’s sparked.

And sparks rarely come from the conference room.

They come from the people who build first — and ask later.

America still needs those people.

We just have to stop designing systems that pretend we don’t.

