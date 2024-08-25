A Timeline and History of ESG Investing, Rules and Practices
Many events, trends and actions have influenced the development of corporate ESG strategies and ESG investing approaches. These are key milestones to know about.
The core concept of ESG investing has existed for centuries, dating back to religious codes banning investments in slave labor. Fast-forwarding to the 1960s and 1970s, divestments from South Africa were first advocated to protest the country's system of apartheid. Many other issues were to follow that also drove socially responsible investing strategies.