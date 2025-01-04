A Symbolic Gesture or Trojan Horse? Ohio Groups Question Purpose of ‘Green’ Nuclear Bill
Critics fear the language could be used to greenwash power plants or divert public funding from renewable energy projects, though the bill’s sponsors deny that motive.
Ohio environmental advocates are questioning the intent of a state law that adds nuclear power to the state’s legal definition of “green” energy.
House Bill 308’s sponsors say the legislation is meant to signal that Ohio is open for business when it comes to nuclear pow…