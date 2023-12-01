A New Study Reveals the Sectors that Offer Cryptocurrency as a Payment Method
Retail and e-commerce take first place, with 60 companies accepting crypto payments.
A new study by crypto tax software CoinLedger reveals that the Retail and e-commerce sector has the highest number of companies that offer the option to purchase through cryptocurrency.
The study compiled a list of more than 300 companies that accept cryptocurrency methods. It categorized them into sectors to discover which one contains the most companie…