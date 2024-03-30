A Look at WWE’s Policy on Workplace Sexual & Romantic Relationships
The policy was established in June of 2023, a year after the Vince McMahon hush money scandal was first reported.
As part of their continued reporting on the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Wrestlenomics and Post Wrestling have published WWE’s “Consensual Relationship policy”.
The three-page document covers romantic and sexual workplace relationships. It was first established in June 2023, one yea…