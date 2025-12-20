By the time federal agents arrived at the former electronics factory in Dunseith, the building had already lived several lives.

It had been, at various points, a promise of rural revival, a defense-linked manufacturing site, a dormant shell, and—according to court filings and public records—something else entirely. What it was not, according to years of official representations, was active after 2015.

That claim now sits at the center of a growing controversy involving federal investigators, state officials, and a whistleblower who says he was recruited to revive the plant—only to discover that it may never have truly gone dark.

A Recruitment—and a Surprise

In 2021, Charles Hoefer, a longtime RV industry executive, was recruited by North Dakota economic development officials to relocate manufacturing operations to Dunseith, a town of roughly 600 people near the Canadian border.

The pitch was straightforward: a vacant, 100,000-square-foot facility formerly operated by Benchmark Electronics, closed since 2015, ready for redevelopment. Jobs. Momentum. A rural manufacturing comeback.

Hoefer bought the property in 2022 and began renovations.

What he says he found instead altered the trajectory of his business—and, potentially, the state.

During cleanup and remodeling, Hoefer discovered materials he described as sensitive enough to require immediate federal notification. Portions of the building were secured. Access was restricted. Federal agencies—including military and aviation investigators—were contacted.

In 2023, the site was formally designated a crime scene.

The Question No One Could Answer

How could sensitive materials still be present in a factory that was supposedly shuttered for nearly a decade?

That question—initially treated as an anomaly—has since expanded into something much larger.

According to an investigation by The North Dakota News Cooperative, records show that state and local officials were repeatedly briefed between 2015 and 2019 about activity at the Dunseith site—years after Benchmark’s official departure.

Those briefings were not vague.

Documents from the Bottineau Economic Development Corporation show presentations by Chiptronics, a local company that leased the facility after Benchmark left. In those meetings, company representatives described manufacturing, rework, and defense-related electronics activity tied to major aerospace and defense contractors.

Among the entities referenced: Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and Benchmark itself.

Attendees included officials from:

The North Dakota Department of Commerce

USDA Rural Development

U.S. Senate staff

North Dakota State University Extension

Local and regional economic development groups

The briefings occurred in person and via teleconference. Notes and emails indicate awareness—if not consensus—about what kind of work was occurring.

Yet years later, when Hoefer asked state officials what had happened in the building after 2015, he says he was told: nothing.

Conflicting Memories, Documented Records

When questioned by reporters, officials offered inconsistent accounts.

Some said they believed any post-2015 electronics work happened elsewhere, such as Benchmark’s Minnesota facility. Others recalled that materials were shipped back to Dunseith. One former state official said he understood that defense-related manufacturing occurred on site.

What is not disputed is that public funds were used to support operations connected to the facility during that period.

In 2017, the USDA awarded a $253,506 grant to support equipment purchases tied to Chiptronics’ operations. The stated goal: expand manufacturing capacity and create rural jobs.

Whether those funds supported general manufacturing or defense-linked electronics is still debated. But the existence of activity—documented, funded, and briefed to officials—appears difficult to deny.

When Federal Authorities Entered

Hoefer’s discovery of sensitive materials triggered federal involvement. According to reporting and court filings, agencies including the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and FAA national security personnel collected evidence from the site.

Receipts were issued. Materials were removed. Hoefer says he was later told to resume his RV manufacturing plans.

What followed, he alleges, was retaliation.

A Lawsuit—and an Unusual Defense

In late 2024, Hoefer filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $1.89 billion in damages. The suit alleges multi-year retaliation, suppression of information, and coordinated actions by individual state officials after Hoefer began cooperating with federal authorities.

Notably, the lawsuit does not name the State of North Dakota as a defendant.

Yet within days of the filing, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office moved to accept service and provide legal defense for some of the named individuals, including Drew Wrigley.

The effect is unusual: while the state is not formally sued, taxpayers may still be funding the legal defense—and potentially bearing exposure to damages—stemming from actions allegedly taken by individual officials.

The Records Dump

Then came the documents.

In early 2025, the Minot Daily News obtained more than 900 pages of state records through a public records request originally filed in October 2023. The scope was narrow—less than two months of communications—and the request did not even include Hoefer’s name.

What emerged, according to those who reviewed the files, was a detailed internal picture of state agencies coordinating responses, consulting risk managers, and anticipating litigation well before any lawsuit was filed.

Emails show senior officials discussing exposure, messaging, and document control. Budget and risk personnel were looped in early. Communications involving Hoefer were reportedly reviewed and coordinated through the Attorney General’s Office.

For Hoefer, the records were both vindication and shock.

“They didn’t just confirm the allegations,” he said in a recent interview. “They added dimensions I didn’t even know existed.”

A Familiar Pattern?

To investigative journalists, the Dunseith case echoes a familiar pattern: economic development ambitions colliding with accountability.

States often court projects aggressively, especially in rural communities desperate for jobs. Oversight can become informal. Institutional memory fades. And when questions arise later, responsibility fragments across agencies.

What makes Dunseith different is the intersection of federal national security concerns, public funds, and documented briefings—followed by denials that appear, at minimum, incomplete.

No criminal charges have been announced. Federal investigations remain largely sealed. State officials have declined detailed comment, citing ongoing litigation.

But the record now suggests this was not a case of a forgotten building quietly gathering dust.

Online Discussions Happening Daily

The Cost of Silence

Today, Hoefer’s RV manufacturing operation is inching forward. Machinery has been installed. Initial units are reportedly in production. But the delays—years long—have already altered the economic promise that brought him to Dunseith.

The broader cost may be harder to quantify.

If officials knew the facility was active post-2015, why was it presented as dormant? If sensitive work occurred, were proper safeguards followed? And if a private buyer discovered problems and reported them, why does he now allege retaliation instead of support?

These are not abstract questions. They go to the heart of how states manage public assets, oversee federally linked activity, and protect—or fail to protect—those who raise uncomfortable facts.

An Unfinished Story

The Dunseith facility stands today as both a manufacturing site and a symbol.

For a small town, it represents hope repeatedly deferred.

For a state, it represents an accountability test still unfolding.

For federal investigators, it may represent something else entirely.

And for journalists, it represents a rare thing in modern governance: a paper trail that refuses to stay buried.

Whether that trail leads to reform, reckoning, or quiet settlement remains to be seen. But one thing is now clear:

The factory didn’t just reopen.

It revealed a story that never really closed.

