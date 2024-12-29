A Celebration of Life: President Jimmy Carter (1924-2024)
Carter had been receiving hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Known as much for his post-presidential humanitarian efforts as for his tenure in the White House, Carter's life was one of service, humility, and unwavering dedication to the principles of justice and equality. His century-long journey was a beac…