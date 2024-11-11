A Brief History of Veterans Day in the United States
Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day, or ceasefire, between the Allied forces and Germany took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
Veterans Day in the United States originated as Armistice Day, a holiday established to commemorate the end of World War I. The armistice, or ceasefire, between the Allied forces and Germany took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, effectively ending one of the most devastating conflicts in human history. In 1919, Presiden…