80% of Global Investors now have Sustainable Investment Policies
Deloitte and The Fletcher School surveyed more than 1,000 asset owners, asset managers, and investment advisers, including CEOs, CIOs, Heads of Strategy and other senior investment executives.
The vast majority of professional investors globally have put in place ESG investment policies over the past several years, with investors looking both to minimize sustainability-related risk and capitalize on opportunities, and citing factors including regulatory requirements, improved performance and talent attraction, according to a new study release…