80% of C-Suite Leaders to Integrate ESG-Tracking Workplace Tools, says Gartner
By 2027, Gartner analysts predict a majority (80%) of digital workplace leaders will integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) management into their digital workplace tools.
Despite tight economic conditions, environmental sustainability remains a priority for CEOs and senior business leaders. To prepare for increasing regulatory reporting requirements, one area of low-hanging fruit is the impact of large employee bases and the work they do on the company’s behalf.
But most digital workplace tools (subscription required) onl…