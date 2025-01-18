22 States File Lawsuit Against EPA to Block Methane Tax
The methane tax, also known as the Waste Emissions Charge, targets so-called super emitters, operators that emit high volumes of methane. The penalty starts at $900 per metric ton.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, joined by a 22-state coalition, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the implementation of a methane emissions tax created under the Inflation Reduction Act.
The lawsuit, filed in the final days of President Biden’s administration, argues that the EPA rule — which imposes a …