2025 Bakken Human Trafficking Summit
Featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions to better inform the community about human trafficking in North Dakota.
Human Trafficking exists in North Dakota. The agencies, service-providers, and individuals working to address this issue face many challenges: educating the public, apprehending offenders, supporting survivors, and working towards prevention.
The 5th Annual Bakken Human Trafficking Summit will focus on a variety of topics related to sex and labor traffic…