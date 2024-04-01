2024 Was ‘A Year Of Change For Social Media.’
In 2008, only 10% of the 12+ U.S. population engaged with social media. By 2021, a majority of the population was using social media.
Usage of X, formerly Twitter, has fallen dramatically while Facebook remains the overwhelming social media leader. But among younger Americans it’s all about Instagram and TikTok. Those are the top takeaways from Edison Research’s Infinite Dial 2024 about how the social media landscape has changed during the past 12 months.
Presenting the results during …