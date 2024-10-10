20 States Suing Feds to Block Staffing Mandates for Nursing Homes
Data from CMS show that 14% of the Iowa’s 422 nursing facilities were cited for insufficient staffing in fiscal year 2023. That was more than double the national average, which was 5.9%.
The state of Iowa, where nursing homes have compiled one of the nation’s worst records for staffing-level violations, has joined 19 other states in suing the Biden administration to block the implementation of new staffing requirements.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, seeks to overturn the nursing home staffin…