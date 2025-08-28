ESG University

ESG University

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
13h

Hmmm - FWIW, here's a taste of reality from Down Under to contribute to this imminent trial of hydrogen on a retrofitted New York ferry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQMrT-2LRIc&t=77s in search of low- or zero-emission propulsion to help solve a non-problem. Good luck. Methinks you'll need it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ESG University
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture