New York State has awarded $2 million to SWITCH Maritime to develop what is set to be the state’s first hydrogen fuel-cell electric ferry. The funding comes through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program, which recently allocated $11 million to seven projects statewide.

Project Overview

The SWITCH project centers on a 70-foot ferry with capacity for 150 passengers, powered by a hydrogen fuel-cell system rather than traditional diesel engines. Unlike larger vessels that require more complex liquid hydrogen systems, this design will operate on compressed gaseous hydrogen, which simplifies fueling and storage logistics.

The vessel is modeled on SWITCH’s earlier project, the Sea Change in San Francisco, which has been in service since 2024 using Cummins fuel cells and a BAE Systems electric drive. The New York ferry will serve as a proof of concept for operations on the city’s waterways.

Stakeholder Statements

SWITCH Maritime CEO Pace Ralli said the funding will allow the company to demonstrate a viable zero-emission option for municipal ferry operators.

“Funding from NYSERDA’s Clean Hydrogen Innovation Program accelerates our ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance,” Ralli said.

Governor Kathy Hochul linked the investment to the state’s broader clean-energy transition, noting hydrogen’s potential role in ensuring affordable and reliable energy while reducing emissions.

Broader Context

New York operates one of the busiest ferry networks in the U.S., with over 800 ferries nationwide that could eventually be replaced or retrofitted with low- or zero-emission propulsion. The new hydrogen ferry follows the launch of the “Harbor Charger” hybrid-electric ferry, which began service to Governors Island earlier this month, cutting emissions by an estimated 70%.

The hydrogen ferry project is part of a wider push in maritime decarbonization, where operators are weighing hydrogen against battery-electric and hybrid solutions. Each option comes with tradeoffs in terms of cost, infrastructure, and scalability.

Next Steps

The SWITCH team will use the grant to complete engineering design and testing ahead of construction. Once operational, the vessel will provide real-world performance data on hydrogen as a marine fuel in New York conditions.

If successful, the project could influence policy and procurement decisions for other municipal fleets, both in New York and nationally.

